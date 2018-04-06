Ohio State revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved AP Photo

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved AP Photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - The Ohio State University Board of Trustees has voted to revoke an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby in 2001, according to reports by WCMH.

According to the resolution approved by the Board of Trustees, the revocation comes after the university conducted an administrative review of Cosby's honorary Doctor of Education degree awarded on June 8, 2001.

The university first announced it was reviewing the honorary degree in November of 2015.

The resolution reads:

Synopsis: Revocation of an honorary Doctor of Education degree, is proposed. WHEREAS an administrative review was conducted regarding the presidential honorary Doctor of Education degree granted to William H. Cosby Jr. on June 8, 2001; and W HEREAS a determination was made by the appropriate bodies to request that the Board of Trustees effectuate the revocation of said presidential honorary degree; and WHEREAS the request was concurred with by the president and the executive vice president and provost; and WHEREAS the request was further concurred with by the University Senate Steering Committee and the Academic Affairs and Student Life Committee of the Board of Trustees; and WHEREAS the appropriate bodies of the university have fully complied with applicable procedures and in accordance with those procedures: NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, That the Board of Trustees hereby approves the revocation of the presidential honorary Doctor of Education degree granted to William H. Cosby Jr. on June 8, 2001.

Prosecutors and the defense wrapped up jury selection in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case. Thursday. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in a trial that's expected to last a month.

Cosby faces three felonies stemming from allegations by a former Temple University women's basketball administrator who says Cosby, a Temple alum and longtime trustee, gave her pills that made her woozy, then assaulted her at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs in 2004.

Cosby, once revered as "America's Dad" for his family sitcom "The Cosby Show," says the encounter was consensual.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.