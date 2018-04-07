Ohio Marine killed in helicopter crash leaves behind wife, son

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

DAYTON,Ohio (WDTN) - A Dayton Marine was killed in a helicopter crash while practicing desert landing in California Tuesday.

Gunnery Sergeant Derik Holley was 33-year-old and enlisted into the Marines in 2003.

A family spokesperson tells 2 NEWS Holley left behind a wife and a seven-year-old son.

Holley was a CH-53 helicopter crew chief assigned to HMH-465. He joined the Marine Corps in November 2003. Holley's previous duty stations include Marine Corps Base Quantico and MCASHe previously deployed to Iraq twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, to Japan as part of the Unit Deployment Program, and with the Marine Expeditionary Unit.

Holley's personal awards consist of the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (4th award), Air Medal-Strike/Flight (9th award), and the Navy and Corps Good Conduct Medal (4th award).

The Marines took off from a ground-combat center in the city of Twentynine Palms for the routine training mission on Tuesday.

The CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed in El Centro, California.

Holley was one of four Marines killed in that crash Wednesday.