ODOT announces additional funds for roadwork project

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio Department of Transportation increased the budget for an upcoming project in Akron -- by $100 million.

The project will work on the central interchange which connects I-77 to I-76 in downtown Akron.

The initial cost of the budget was set at $51 million.

ODOT told WKBN First News the project includes repaving, building new ramps, adding noise walls, and other projects.

Work is set to begin in 2021.