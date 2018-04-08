ODOT announces additional funds for roadwork project
AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio Department of Transportation increased the budget for an upcoming project in Akron -- by $100 million.
The project will work on the central interchange which connects I-77 to I-76 in downtown Akron.
The initial cost of the budget was set at $51 million.
ODOT told WKBN First News the project includes repaving, building new ramps, adding noise walls, and other projects.
Work is set to begin in 2021.
