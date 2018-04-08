ODOT announces additional funds for roadwork project

ODOT told WKBN First News the project includes repaving and other projects.

By: WKBN Staff

Posted: Apr 08, 2018 02:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2018 02:26 PM EDT

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) - The Ohio Department of Transportation increased the budget for an upcoming project in Akron -- by $100 million. 

The project will work on the central interchange which connects I-77 to I-76 in downtown Akron.

The initial cost of the budget was set at $51 million.

ODOT told WKBN First News the project includes repaving, building new ramps, adding noise walls, and other projects.

Work is set to begin in 2021. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center