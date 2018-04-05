Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A man who died in an Ohio house fire had called 911 to report that he was trapped by the flames and could not get his wheelchair to an exit.



A medical examiner tells the Akron Beacon Journal that 66-year-old Bayard Betleyoun's death was caused by complications from smoke inhalation.



A spokeswoman for the Akron fire department says Betleyoun called 911 on Sunday and said he was trapped in his wheelchair in his bedroom. He said he was having trouble breathing before he stopped responding to questions.



The house was engulfed by flames when police arrived, and officers were unable to get inside.



A dog was also killed in the fire. No one else was hurt. The cause is still under investigation.

