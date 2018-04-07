Kasich signs bill to protect unmarried victims of domestic violence

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WCMH.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Ohio is off the list of states that did not give civil protection orders to people who are victims of dating violence.

Governor John Kasich signed House Bill 1, which makes it easier for victims of dating abuse to get help by allowing people who are in an abusive relationship but are not living with their significant other to get a civil protection order.

Governor John Kasich said he believes this is an important step in protecting all Ohioans.

“We all seek justice, don’t we, and maybe this is just one more step in the area of justice," said Kasich.

Diona Clark, who was a victim of dating violence, is extremely grateful for the signing of this bill.

"That makes a person in my place feel so good," said Clark. "It gives those that are victims or going through abuse more ammunition to speak up about what they are experiencing and not be so afraid and fearful.”

Clark was shot twice at point blank range by her boyfriend when she tried to break up with him.

She said while she never thought in a million years that she would be a victim, other people who experience the abuse can now try and do something about it.

Georgia is now the only state left that does not provide such protections.