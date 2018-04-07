Four Ohio teens sentenced for I-75 sandbag death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP/WCMH) - Four teenagers charged after a sandbag was thrown from an Ohio highway overpass killed a Michigan man have been sentenced to a program at a youth treatment facility.

Police say the boys, who were then 13 or 14, threw rocks and sandbags onto Interstate 75 near downtown Toledo in December. One sandbag smashed through a car windshield and injured a passenger, 22-year-old Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan, who later died.

The boys apologized to Byrd's family in juvenile court Friday.

The judge said they could end up in juvenile detention for years if they don't complete programming of unspecified length at the youth treatment center.

Byrd's family was upset, calling the sentence too light.

“This child will never be at home. His son will never see him. His mother will never be able to say, ‘Hey son, How are you? How’s your day?’” Lillian Diallo, a representative for the Byrd family, told WTOL. “This is outrageous.”

The judge says the treatment program could help change the boys' behavior better than juvenile detention can.

According to WTOL, if the teens do not comply with the treatment facility, they could be held in juvenile prison up until the age of 21.