Cases of bleeding spur Ohio advisory on synthetic marijuana

Marijuana possibly contaminated with rat poison could cause the bleeding.

By: The Associated Press

Posted: Apr 08, 2018 11:06 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2018 11:06 AM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials are warning Ohio health care providers that synthetic marijuana possibly contaminated with a substance used as rat poison is linked to cases of severe bleeding in other states.

The Department of Health says Ohio has logged no such cases, but it's alerting medical professionals and Poison Control Centers in case they encounter patients with symptoms similar to those cases.

Health officials say dozens of people in Illinois experienced severe bleeding after using synthetic marijuana, and some tested positive for an anticoagulant used as rat poison. A few other cases of serious, unexplained bleeding were reported in Indiana, Maryland, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Synthetic cannabinoids known as fake weed or by brand names such as K2 and Spice can't be sold legally in Ohio, but are available elsewhere and online.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center