Accused credit card cloner swipes $4k from Ohio bank

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) - A woman made off with thousands of dollars after using a cloned credit card. Now, police are hoping surveillance video can help identify the thief.

The female suspect was caught on camera entering the Park National Bank on January 29. She gave the clerk an Arizona ID and said she was Nicky Charles. She said she lived in Phoenix but was moving to Reynoldsburg and needed the cash in order to move.

Her card read as a Bank of America Visa, but investigators said it was actually a pre-paid credit card. Still, she managed to walk away with $4,000.

Investigators believe this woman also committed the same crime at a credit union in Shaker Heights just a few days before her Reynoldsburg heist.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to "CRIMES" 274637, keyword CMH.