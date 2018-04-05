Long-term US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 4.40 percent
WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, benefiting potential homebuyers with the spring buying season underway.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages dipped to 4.40 percent from 4.44 percent last week. The benchmark stood at an average 4.10 percent a year ago.
The decline followed scant movement in long-term rates last week and a months-long stretch of increases in January, February and early March as interest rates generally rose.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans declined to 3.87 percent from 3.90 percent last week.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Cell phone found where SUV plunged...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
3 teens die in stolen car during...