Feds seizing Backpage.com, affiliated websites

Backpage.com seizure

By: The Associated Press

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 07:34 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 06, 2018 07:34 PM EDT

PHOENIX (AP) - PHOENIX (AP) — Federal law enforcement authorities are in the process of seizing Backpage.com and its affiliated websites.

A notice that appeared Friday afternoon at Backpage.com says the websites are being seized as part of an enforcement action by the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Internal Revenue Service.

The notice doesn't characterize or provide any details on the nature of the enforcement action.

It says authorities plan to release information about the enforcement action later Friday.

Backpage.com lets users create posts to sell items, seek a roommate, participate in forums, list upcoming events or post job openings.

But Backpage.com also has listings for adult escorts and other sexual services, and authorities say advertising related to those services has been extremely lucrative.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center