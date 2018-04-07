YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown State University Greek Life is holding a singing and dancing competition Saturday night starting at 6 p.m.

The event has been a tradition for 66 years and the Advisor of Greek Life Carrie Anderson says this year will be the best yet.

"This is the 66th year that our Greek Community has held this event and each year it seems to get bigger and better."

The competition features performances by each sorority and fraternity and mixed solo acts.

Songs are chosen by each group and this year will be themed around popular musicals and movies.

Anderson says some of the acts include songs from "Grease," "Rock of Ages," "Annie," "Trolls" and more.

Historian of Greek Life, Sutton Stacey says the acts take months of preparation.

"We spend months practicing for today and you wouldn't want to miss this friendly dance competition."