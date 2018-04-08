Youngstown train organization hosts annual flea market

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Model Railroad Association will be holding it's annual spring flea market and train show at the Salem Centerplex on Sunday.

The association expects over 600 people to attend.

There are over 200 tables to buy from.

Attendees can expect good deals on old and new model train equipment.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.