Youngstown police: Toddler found walking alone in 33-degree weather

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Youngstown mom is facing charges after police say her 3-year-old child was found wandering outside alone in 33-degree weather.

Police said they were familiar with Janicka Shuler due to previous calls involving her children.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said her child was walking along Mahoning Avenue, wearing only a t-shirt and diaper.

When questioning Shuler at her home on Glenellen Avenue, she told police that her 14-year-old child was supposed to be watching the boy, according to a police report. She told police that she was sleeping.

Police said on Wednesday, the boy was also found across the street at Rite Aid. He had been found alone on other occasions as well, the report stated.

According to the report, officers found that the children were sleeping on mattresses on the floor that had other furniture piled on top of them. Police said there was no food in the refrigerator.

When questioned about food for the children, Shuler told police that she usually orders food, according to the report.

Shuler was charged with child endangering.