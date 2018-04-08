Youngstown Phantoms mourn loss of Canadian junior hockey team members

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown Phantoms head coach Brad Patterson is at a loss for words after hearing about the tragedy in Canada where a bus full of young hockey players crashed, resulting in the deaths of 15 people.

"I don't think there's words to describe what they're going through or anything you can say," Patterson said of the families.

A junior ice hockey team themselves, Patterson said the news hit the Phantoms pretty hard. They talked about the tragedy as a team after hearing the news.

"My message was, 'Hey, no matter what your beliefs are, I think it's something that you really need to think about, send some love their way,'" Patterson said.

The Phantoms and the Chicago Steel did something special before Saturday night's game to try and do just that.

They started with a moment of silence before coming together in a circle.

Patterson says while both teams are fierce competitors, they're humans first.

"There's going to be feelings flying around and you know, fist, elbows, whatever the case may be, but I know as soon as you come off, there's some great human beings and they're going to do what they can for each other," Patterson said.

Co-owner of the Phantoms Troy Loney echoed Patterson's heartbreak, saying it's one of his worst nightmares.

"It's just devastating. These are things that, you know, Aafke [his wife] and I and the Phantoms think about when the team is on the road. We always are concerned with where the players are and when they'll get back safe," he said.

Loney says it's times like these to be thankful that his entire team is safe.