Youngstown man wins home through ticket raffle

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A man in Youngstown now owns a new home after winning a ticket raffle.

Vernon Robinson's ticket was drawn on April 2, for a home being raffled off by Fresh Start Program.

The home is located on Pasadena Avenue in Youngstown. Tickets for the home were sold for $50 each from January through March and the drawing was held April 2.

Siddiq Salahuddin, who is the president of the non-profit organization Fresh Start Program, said Robinson bought at least 20 tickets, and it definitely paid off.

He also said all the proceeds from the raffle will go to the Fresh Start Program in order to help support and provide treatment services to individuals returning home from incarceration.

Salahuddin says it is possible he may do a raffle again in the future and that he learned a lot from doing this one.