Youngstown Health District: 'Zombie' raccoons don't have rabies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Robert Coggeshall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown City Health officials still aren't sure what's causing raccoons all over the city to act strangely.

They do know one thing -- it isn't rabies.

A virus has made dozens of raccoons sick in the city.

They act strangely; some people say like zombies.

City Health Commissioner Erin Bishop says the U.S. Department of Agriculture tested the raccoons killed by police.

They don't have rabies.

However, the government doesn't test for distemper, which may be the culprit.

They don't test for it because humans can't be affected by the disease.

A local veterinarian did warn, though, that distemper can spread to pets, particularly dogs.