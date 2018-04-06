YCAR donates over $5,000 to the Mater Foundation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - You might have seen this guy around at charity events, he looks just like Mater from the Pixar movie cars.

He belongs to William Simmons from the Mater Foundation and today the foundation was chosen by The Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors as their local charity of the year.

YCAR gave Maters a check for $5,696.

The foundation, which gives to children's charities or families who need extra help, runs solely off donations.

Friday's donation is all going towards a special goal.

"We are trying to put together where we can send like ten families to the Special Olympics, not just for the day but for the weekend," Simmons said.

Simmons says his foundation usually goes to the local kids hospitals and builds things for the Santa's Hideaway charity event.