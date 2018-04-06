YBI opens WE Center, space for all women entrepreneurs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Business Incubator has welcomed a new center designed for women, the WE Center.

On Thursday YBI held a private open house to welcome the new addition. Over 30 people, including past, present and future WE program participants were in attendance.

The WE program has already been in existence, but now there is a co-working space available to women who have previously gone through the WE program, or are local women entrepreneurs who have not been involved with the WE program but are looking for a co-working space to operate out of.

Carmella Williams, YBI's Director of Diversity and Inclusion, stated "I am thrilled to be having this event tonight because there is such a need for a space like this. I work with many entrepreneurs who could benefit immensely with a space to break away from the everyday chaos and focus on their business."

So far there are four desks in the center, a sitting area and a conference table for roughly six to eight people.

"The WE Center is just another one of the benefits the YBI offers our Women Entrepreneurs in the Mahoning Valley," said Corey Patrick, director of Marketing and Communications. "We are very excited to see this space being put to use. The potential for collaboration among our Women Entrepreneurs is something that is a real possibility and a very exciting thought."

For women who are interested in utilizing this space, there are also other benefits as well. Access to certain WE events as well as 24 hour access.

There are fees that come with the use of the space.

WE Launch Graduates & Clients: $150/year paid annually or $14.50/month*

Women Entrepreneurs: $200/year paid annually or $18.75/month*

3 Month Minimum for monthly users