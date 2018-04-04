Weathersfield Township fire chief loses battle with cancer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - The Weathersfield community is mourning the loss of their long-time fire chief.



Randall Pugh passed away Wednesday surrounded by his family and friends after battling cancer.

Pugh led the Weathersfield Fire Department for almost 20 years.

Tuesday night, three captains and four lieutenants went to Cleveland to pick up their chief so he could spend one last night at home with his family.

Pugh was the definition of a public servant, joining the Mineral Ridge Fire Department in 1977, the same year he graduated high school.

When the township formed a fire department in 1999, he was hired on as chief. He's held that position ever since.

Pugh was also one of the first paramedics in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties, and he was the vice president and chief operations officer for Lane LifeTRANS where he worked since 1979.

“He was one of our finest citizens. When things went bad for families or individuals, Randy was the guy that showed up at the door. He was a face you could count on. He was a leader. He was trusted,” said Weathersfield Township Trustee Gil Blair.

Pugh is survived by his wife, two children and two stepchildren.