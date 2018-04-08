Warren Police: vacant house fire spreads to nearby home
Warren police officers said they woke the neighbors before firefighters arrived.
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Warren Fire Department is looking for what caused a vacant home to go up in flames, damaging a nearby home.
They reported to the Southeast area of Brier Street around 2 a.m.
Firefighters said the vacant house was engulfed in flames when they got there.
No one was hurt and damage to the neighboring house was minimal.
