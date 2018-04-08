Warren Police: vacant house fire spreads to nearby home

Warren police officers said they woke the neighbors before firefighters arrived.

By: WKBN Staff

Posted: Apr 08, 2018 06:13 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2018 06:18 AM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Warren Fire Department is looking for what caused a vacant home to go up in flames, damaging a nearby home. 

They reported to the Southeast area of Brier Street around 2 a.m.

Firefighters said the vacant house was engulfed in flames when they got there.

No one was hurt and damage to the neighboring house was minimal. 

