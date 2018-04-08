Warren Police: vacant house fire spreads to nearby home

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Warren Fire Department is looking for what caused a vacant home to go up in flames, damaging a nearby home.

They reported to the Southeast area of Brier Street around 2 a.m.

Warren police officers said they woke the neighbors before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the vacant house was engulfed in flames when they got there.

No one was hurt and damage to the neighboring house was minimal.