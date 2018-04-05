Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Trumbull County is doing their part to raise awareness as cases of abuse in the county continue to grow.

Pinwheels for Prevention is a national project that creates a visual. There are 2,105 of them planted at Warren City Hall, each one representing a report a child abuse or neglect in the county.

“Pinwheels are the universal symbol of childhood, and they stand for hope and positivity and for us. They kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month,” said Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services.

City leaders, pastors, and staff from Children's Services gathered at Warren City Hall Thursday to recognize Child Abuse Prevention month in Trumbull County and to mark a renewed commitment to helping children.

Despite the efforts of Children Services, cases of child abuse are the highest the county has ever had to deal with. Schaffner said drug addiction is one reason the numbers are climbing.

“Reports went up by about 300, which if I do my math, is an increase of about 20 percent,” Schaffner said. “Between 2013 and 2015, our kids in custody went up 40 percent. Our cost of placement went up 93 percent. It was a huge impact.”

Schaffner says the first step to reducing numbers means attacking addiction head on. That means recognizing it is a disease and offering treatment.

“We need to see it as a disease so that the treatment is there for their parents. Treatment works, people recover, but as a community, we need to take care of those kids right now,” Schaffner said.

Schaffner said the goal of Trumbull County Children Services is to help families heal but adds that if someone hurts a child, they are going to jail.