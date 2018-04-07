Trumbull County school district no longer under fiscal emergency
Brookfield School District fiscal emergency
BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Brookfield School District will be released from fiscal emergency next Friday.
The schools were placed under fiscal emergency in May of 2013 with a million-dollar debt.
Voters approved a new operating levy later that year to help.
The district's financial forecast shows positive cash balances for the next five years.
