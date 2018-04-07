Trumbull County school district no longer under fiscal emergency

By: WKBN Staff

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 07:23 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2018 12:04 AM EDT

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Brookfield School District will be released from fiscal emergency next Friday.

The schools were placed under fiscal emergency in May of 2013 with a million-dollar debt.

Voters approved a new operating levy later that year to help.

The district's financial forecast shows positive cash balances for the next five years.

