Toby Keith to perform at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - The Canfield Fair has announced its main act for this year's fair.

Country music artist Toby Keith will perform on Monday, September 3, according to JAC Live.

The concert is expected to draw fans from surrounding states, according to the Canfield Fair.

Keith's albums have sold more than 40 million copies, and he has numerous hits including, "Red Solo Cup," "I Love This Bar" and "Beer for my Horses."

The concert is part of Keith's "Should've Been a Cowboy Tour."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 13 and range in price from $42 to $92, plus fees.

You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

The Canfield Fair runs from August 29 through September 3. For more information on other entertainment and events at the fair, go to CanfieldFair.com.

