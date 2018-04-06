Time running out to register to vote

The primary is Tuesday, May 8

By: Patty Coller

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 06:13 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 06, 2018 06:13 AM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Ohio's May primary election.

You can register at your local Board of Elections Office or online at the Ohio Secretary of State's website. 

