Time running out to register to vote
The primary is Tuesday, May 8
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Ohio's May primary election.
The primary is Tuesday, May 8.
You can register at your local Board of Elections Office or online at the Ohio Secretary of State's website.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Group says consolidating Mercer Co....