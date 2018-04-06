The Sidewalk Squad, CityScape work to keep downtown beautiful

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Youngstown CityScape will have extra help "sprucing" up the downtown area for summer. The "Sidewalk Squad" will help clean up and maintain areas in downtown Youngstown.

They're responsible for planting and maintaining any flowers you see downtown.

On Federal Street, they have 150 flower pots to care for. Along with planting flowers, they mulch and work to keep garbage off the sidewalks.

"The big piece of it is to help our businesses, to welcome people to our city and to keep us looking the best that we can look as a city," Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown Cityscape.

She says maintaining all the flowers is an everyday process.

If you're interested in helping out, there's a community volunteer day on June 2.