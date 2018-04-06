Teen murderer begs forgiveness for Niles woman's brutal killing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - If you're viewing this story on a mobile device, click here to watch all of the videos. Convicted teen murderer Jacob LaRosa... A teenager convicted of the murder of his elderly neighbor in Niles addressed the court during his sentencing hearing on Friday, asking for forgiveness.

"I'm sorry for what I did, and I hope and pray Marie Belcastro's family and everyone else can reach down deep in their hearts and forgive me," said Jacob LaRosa.

It's now up to a judge to decide what LaRosa's sentence will be for the brutal beating death and attempted rape of Belcastro.

As part of the second day of LaRosa's sentencing hearing, the 18-year-old's mother and sister both took the stand, and through tears, were apologizing to Belcastro's family.

"I want you to know that I am sorry and I wish she was here for you," said LaRosa's mother, Megan Lucariello.

"I truly hope that you guys can forgive him one day," said his sister, Kaela Grammer.

A judge found LaRosa guilty of the brutal beating death, aggravated robbery and attempted rape of the 94-year-old woman at her Cherry Avenue home in March of 2015.

He was just 15 years old at the time.

Belcastro's daughter said she pray's her mom will be his last victim.

"As a Christian, I know very well that God asks me to forgive Jacob LaRosa. He doesn't ask me to forget," said Karen Kirk.

Belcastro's other daughter, Deborah O'Leary said she misses her mother every day.

LaRosa won't be sentenced until after May 11. He faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

