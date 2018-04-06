Task Force: Large amount of suspected heroin found at Niles home

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Officers with the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group task force raided a home in Niles on Friday, where they say they found a large amount of suspected heroin and other suspected drugs.

Agents with TAG Law Enforcement Task Force and Niles Police Department executed a search warrant after a month long investigation of a known female drug dealer selling from the residence.

The search warrant was executed at 2223 Robbins Avenue.

According to TAG Law Enforcement Task Force, agents recovered 9.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 48 grams suspected heroin, 5 grams of suspected cocaine , naloxone, paraphernalia, scales and $2,310 in US Currency.

They say neighbors had complained about a lot of traffic around the house.

Two juveniles were also present during the search.

The investigation is ongoing and the drugs will be sent out for testing.

No one has been arrested yet, charges are pending the testing of the evidence gathered.