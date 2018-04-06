Southern Park Mall in talks with tenants to fill Sears space

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - The owners of the Southern Park Mall say they have a project in the works to fill the space now occupied by Sears.

According to Washington Prime Group, the company negotiated an early termination of Sears' lease to go after the opportunity.

Washington Prime Group did not say what will go into the space, only saying it is in the middle of discussions with new tenants for the high-visibility anchor space.

Sears announced it would be closing the store in mid-July, with a liquidation sale planned April 27.

More details on the project are expected to be released in the future.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome new tenants to Southern Park Mall. Our redevelopment efforts demonstrate our commitment to the Boardman community and greater Youngstown area. We remain focused on providing our guests with an increasingly enjoyable environment to shop, dine and spend time together," said Brian Gabbert, general manager of Southern Park Mall.