Serving spaghetti for Sebring prosecutor

The dinner will be on April 19 at 4 p.m.

By: Nicolette Pizzuto

Posted: Apr 07, 2018 09:55 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 07, 2018 06:38 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - On April 19 from 4 - 7 p.m. there will be a benefit dinner held for Attorney Theresa Tolson.

Tickets for the event are $10. There will also be a Chinese Auction. 

Tolson is the Sebring prosecutor and was injured in an accident on June 16, 2016. Since the accident, she has had several surgeries and has needed treatment for her health.

Tolson is unable to take on new clients but maintains her job as the prosecutor. She's been a member of the Mahoning County Bar Association for 20 years and has also served as president. She also served on the Board of Directors for the Help Hotline Crisis Center for eight years and was a former president for the board. 

Contact Attorney Anissa Modarelli, Attorney Jill K. Landau or Attorney Holly Hanni for tickets. 

Tickets can also be requested by calling 330-881-1824.

For more information go to the event's Facebook page

