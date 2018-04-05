Sears closing store in Southern Park Mall

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Sears in the Southern Park Mall will be closing.

Howard Riefs, Sears Holding Co.'s director of corporate communications, confirmed the closure on Thursday, saying it was "difficult, but necessary."

The store will close in mid-July with a liquidation sale planned, beginning on April 27.

It would be the latest closure for Sears Holding Co. in an effort to restructure. It comes after several recent closures, including the Sears at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage and Sears Appliance and Hardware Store in Austintown.

"This is not an effort solely aimed at cost savings but is part of a strategy we have been executing against as many of our larger stores are too big for our needs. Having fewer stores – and the right format – will help us bring Sears Holdings to a size and place to meet the realities of the changing retail world," Riefs said in an emailed statement. "We understand that members may be disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors. As a result, we hope to retain a portion of the sales previously associated with this store by maintaining our relationships with the members who shopped this location."

Sears Holding Co. is not releasing the number of local employees affected but says eligible employees will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sears or Kmart stores.

No other local stores are impacted.