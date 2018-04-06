Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is launching, to its membership, the free drug testing component of its JobsNow program, in partnership with Steward Health Care.

The JobsNow workforce initiative was created in 2015. It was designed to help close the gap between the demand for skilled labor and the supply of workforce-ready employees in the Valley.

According to a press release from the Regional Chamber, there is one obstacle many businesses face when hiring new employees. A large number of people are unable to pass drug tests, which results in job positions going unfilled and also an increase in expenses and opportunities lost for the businesses.

Nick Santucci, director of Education & Workforce Development at the Regional Chamber, said, “We have been told by our member businesses that 40-60 percent of applicants are failing drug tests when they are applying for employment. With the launch of our drug testing component, we hope to alleviate the financial burden of high failure rates for companies in our market.”

This service is only available to Chamber members.

The 12-panel opioid drug test is offered at no cost to the employer, but the business may also choose for Steward to conduct background checks or include additional services at their own expense.

Recent data from Mahoning & Columbiana Training Association show that there are 17,875 job postings in Trumbull (5,775), Mahoning (7,275) and Columbiana counties (4,825).

The drug testing phase of JobsNow follows the initial phase in which partner WKBN has been highlighting businesses that are hiring in the area, as well as careers that are fulfilling and offer good pay.

For any business interested in the service, they are told to contact Santucci to obtain a document for their HR departments to complete for the job candidate. The candidate will take the paperwork to Steward Health Care to be “cashed in” for the drug test.

For more information contact Nick Santucci at 330-744-2131, ext. 1103, or nick@regionalchamber.com.