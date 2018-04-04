Police: Masury man attacked woman, hit her with pizza

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - A Masury man faces a domestic violence charge after a woman reported that he attacked her and hit her in the face with a pizza.

Kenneth Evans, 24, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Brookfield police were called to a home on Broadway Avenue where they heard yelling inside.

An officer tried to open the door but reported that Evans slammed it shut.

He was standing inside of the door and was highly intoxicated, according to police. The officer reported that Evans was screaming and belligerent.

He told police that he was arguing with the woman and had flipped over a couch, but he denied touching her, according to a police report.

Police said the house was trashed, with the couch upside down against the wall.

The woman told police that Evan began screaming at her while she was driving him home. She said he pushed her head repeatedly while she was driving and at one point, hit her in the face with a pizza.

She told police that Evans then tried to fight at neighbor, threw tires into the roadway and smashed a mailbox, according to the report.

Police took photos of tires on the street, the pizza and the car.

Evans was taken to the Trumbull County Jail, where he was told to "stop boxing the wall multiple times," according to the report.

He's scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.