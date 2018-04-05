Officers involved in 'gun battle' in Wilmington Twp.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILMINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) - Police in Wilmington Township were involved in a "gun battle" on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, police exchanged gunfire with a suspect, who was hit. He later died in the hospital.

Police said earlier on Thursday, around 1 p.m., a utility or Comcast worker was hit in the arm in a drive-by shooting. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officers in New Wilmington began following a "suspicious vehicle." At that time, police said the suspect shot at officers through the back window of his yellow Dodge Neon.

A New Wilmington officer received minor injuries as a result. Two state troopers were also involved in the shooting.

Police said the suspect, who hasn't been named, had ammunition typically used to penetrate armor. He also had multiple weapons, according to police.

Police believe that the man was the same person who shot the worker.

They're are unsure of the motives of the shooter, saying they're continuing to investigate.

State Route 208 was closed to traffic between Mercer Road and New Wilmington Borough. Additionally, Mercer Road was closed between Route 208 and Mercer County.