PNC Bank donates roughly $11,000 to ALTA Head Start

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - PNC Bank donated about $11,000 to ALTA Head Start on McCartney Road Wednesday. The money is to help teachers inspire a love of learning in their students.

The gift is part of the bank's "Grow Up Great" program for early childhood learning. Also, bank employees can get paid time, up to 40 hours every year, to volunteer in the "Grow Up Great" program.

Many of them spend time with preschoolers.

Ryan Pastore from PNC Bank says money spent on early childhood programs pays for itself 10 times over.

"When you see these kids and you get the opportunity to see the excitement they have when they come to school, the different things that they are learning, we are hoping that will catapult them to great successes in kindergarten, first grade, way beyond into adulthood," Pastore said.

One teacher,Jennifer McMaster, recieved $4,000 to use in her classroom.

McMaster says she's always looking for new things to help her students learn and get ready for kindergarten.