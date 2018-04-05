ODNR says disease plaguing Youngstown raccoons will run its course

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Robert Coggeshall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The disease making Youngstown raccoons act like zombies started appearing back in January and is spreading across the city.



WKBN 27 First News obtained copies of police reports dating back to the first of the year. In all, 19 different raccoons have been destroyed by city police.

Most of the sightings are on the west side, but at least one report shows a sick raccoon on the opposite side of the city.

Youngstown's raccoons behave differently from their country cousins. Raccoons in the woods are solitary, but naturalists say city raccoons are not.

“Raccoons tend to be very social in this aspect that if they find food such as a bird feeder or a garbage can that hasn’t been properly stowed, then they will tolerate each other in order to get a meal,” said Jamey Emmert, ODNR communications specialist.

Emmert says while the disease the Youngstown raccoons are suffering from looks like distemper, no one has been able to confirm that yet.

If it is distemper making the raccoons sick, the illness can't cross over to humans, but it can impact some pets if they haven't been vaccinated.

“T (distemper) runs its course. It is a relatively common disease, so there is no cause for alarm at this point,” Emmert said.

The Youngstown City Health Department said the USDA picks up the carcasses of the raccoons every week for testing. They are checked for rabies and testing for distemper could happen in the coming days.



