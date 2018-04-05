NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - The sentencing phase started on Thursday in the Jacob LaRosa case.

The 18-year-old pleaded no contest to and was convicted of beating 94-year-old Marie Belcastro, of Niles, to death in 2015. He was 15 at the time.

On Thursday, Belcastro's daughter talked about what she saw in the aftermath of that crime, while the defense called a psychologist to go over LaRosa's past.

"I'm seeing splatter on the wall and mom's purse dumped," Deborah O'Leary said.

O'Leary took the stand, telling the court about what she walked into the day she found her elderly mother beaten to death inside Belcastro's Cherry Avenue home in March of 2015.

"So I go into the first bedroom and there she was on the floor, and I knelt down and I put my hand on her head, and I put my hand on her back and it was still wet. It was wet with blood," O'Leary said.

Investigators say Belcastro was found twisted in the fetal position -- naked from the waist down. They say her blood was in several rooms throughout the house.

Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk said he couldn't tell how many times she was beaten, but her skull was crushed.

"Brutality. It's one of the worst things I've ever seen in 24 years of law enforcement," said Niles Police Det. Craig Aurilio.

About two months ago, LaRosa pleaded no contest but was ultimately convicted of charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and attempted rape.

"He is at a point where he is accepting responsibility, feels badly -- very badly -- about what he does and he says just that," said Dr. Daniel Davis, the psychologist for the defense.

O'Leary said her mother would sometimes give LaRosa money when he would do small things to help her out.

In addition to Dr. Davis, the defense brought LaRosa's mother in to address the court. She'll resume testimony on Friday morning, when several victims' impact statements are also expected.

LaRosa won't be sentenced until after May 11.