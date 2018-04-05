Neighboring farmer not surprised goats ended up on turnpike bridge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - Two goats are big stars in western Pennsylvania after a dramatic rescue on Tuesday.

The animals are curious by nature, but no one could figure out why they picked a dangerous, high point to explore.

On Thursday, the goats were back behind a tall, strong fence. One is extremely friendly.

They seemed comfortable on their farm but on Tuesday, they were hanging out on a Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in New Castle.

"They're a curious animal. They love to climb. If there's a tree that's fallen down, instead of walking beside it, they'll get up on the tree and walk it like a tightrope," said John Gebhardt, a farmer who lives close by.

He said their risky behavior didn't surprise him.

"If the goats had access to that bridge and they looked at it long enough, they would want up there."

They were up there, alright, high above the ground on a tiny steel ledge.

Gebhardt has raised goats for ten years. He's not surprised that the animals broke free from their pen.

"There's an old saying, 'If it won't hold water, it won't hold goats.' Goats are extremely hard to keep in with a fence," he said.

Goat fencing can be expensive. It needs to be 48 inches high and an electric strand can help keep them from climbing and going over it.

These goats were able to get out and get themselves into a dangerous situation.

"They wouldn't have been able to turn around. So if they couldn't keep walking forward, I don't know what would've happened. Eventually, they would've got scared," Gebhardt said.

It took a team effort with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the PA Turnpike and state police to bring the goats down.

Gebhardt watches his goats eat poison ivy and pine every day. He hopes the rescued animals got a good meal, too, after all they had been through.

"I felt good for the goats," he said.