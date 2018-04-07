Minors led officers on chase after Hubbard break-in, police say
Juveniles lead police on chase after Premier Motors break-in
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Two juveniles are in custody Friday after leading police from three agencies on a chase in Hubbard Township.
The pair -- a male and female -- were caught breaking into Premier Motors on Route 62 around 4 p.m., police said.
According to a 911 report, the two were seen stealing car parts and putting them in bags.
Police caught up with them on Route 304 by Hubbard Lumber, where they ran into the woods.
Officers from Hubbard Township, the City of Hubbard and Liberty Township searched the area for nearly an hour before catching them.
Both are facing several charges.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- East Liverpool crime activity: Man says someone tried to set his house on fire
- Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidates take drastically different approaches
- Land bank wants Trumbull Co. neighbors' help to fight blight
- Wheel turning again at Lanterman's Mill in Youngstown