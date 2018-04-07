Minors led officers on chase after Hubbard break-in, police say

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Two juveniles are in custody Friday after leading police from three agencies on a chase in Hubbard Township.

The pair -- a male and female -- were caught breaking into Premier Motors on Route 62 around 4 p.m., police said.

According to a 911 report, the two were seen stealing car parts and putting them in bags.

Police caught up with them on Route 304 by Hubbard Lumber, where they ran into the woods.

Officers from Hubbard Township, the City of Hubbard and Liberty Township searched the area for nearly an hour before catching them.

Both are facing several charges.