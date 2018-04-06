Mercy Health opens new cancer care center at St. Elizabeth

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Mercy Health cut the ribbon for its new cancer care health center in Youngstown.



The Infusion Center at St. Elizabeth Health Center's Belmont Avenue campus will give patients who need chemotherapy a fast-track for blood and lab work before treatment.

Afterward, a staff pharmacist will be nearby to help with their needs.

Dr. Jawad Francis, director of Oncology, said patients won't have to drive to Pittsburgh or Cleveland for the same opinions or treatments.

"Which would offer patients convenience in seeing us as physicians and having their chemo treatment all on the same floor," Francis said.

Dr. Francis said the new center is a blessing. It will allow patients to stay local for all their treatments and keep support systems close by.