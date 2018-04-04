Man found not guilty of Niles murder in court for commitment hearing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - The man accused of a 1991 Niles murder was back in court for a continued commitment hearing.

James Hubbard was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of Sallie Beatty and attempted murder of Lori Kirkwood.

Because of that, he is required to have a review hearing every two years.

Hubbard was just in court a few months ago, after a judge ruled his medications could be changed to make sure he doesn't harm anyone else.

Caretakers said his current medication hadn't been working and he attacked a nurse in early January.

"I've had communication with Heartland directly regarding his progress since we were last here. He is making progress," said Hubbard's attorney, Matthew Pentz.

Assistant Prosecutor Diane Barber said since Hubbard has been receiving his medication, he is compliant.

A judge ruled that Hubbard remains a mentally ill person, subject to hospitalization by court order.

The next commitment hearing will be sometime in 2020.