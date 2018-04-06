Mahoning County indictments: April 5, 2018
Mahoning County indictments
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on April 5, 2018:
Raymon Autry: Four counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability
Dakota W. Six: One count of burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of assault
Joseph Grove: Having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence
Destaney Phillips: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility
John Turner: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Misti Campbell: Criminal damaging or endangering
Heather Herron: Criminal damaging or endangering
Regina Lynch: Three counts of receiving stolen property
Michael Woloschak: Receiving stolen property and obstructing justice
Akira Boatwright: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
David Lucero: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Timmogene Leroy Howell, Jr.: Possession of heroin, having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs
Marcus Duvall: Possession of cocaine
Cierra Miller: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business
Tasha Leshaun Johnson: Two counts of forgery
Jerrell R. Womack: Involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in heroin
Raymond Johnson: Escape
Richard Lee Harker: Escape
Zachary Moran: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine