Mahoning County indictments: April 5, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on April 5, 2018:

Raymon Autry: Four counts of aggravated burglary, four counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability

Dakota W. Six: One count of burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of assault

Joseph Grove: Having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence

Destaney Phillips: Illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of detention facility

John Turner: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Misti Campbell: Criminal damaging or endangering

Heather Herron: Criminal damaging or endangering

Regina Lynch: Three counts of receiving stolen property

Michael Woloschak: Receiving stolen property and obstructing justice

Akira Boatwright: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

David Lucero: Aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Timmogene Leroy Howell, Jr.: Possession of heroin, having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs

Christopher R. Hunter: OVI

Marcus Duvall: Possession of cocaine

Cierra Miller: Possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business

Tasha Leshaun Johnson: Two counts of forgery

Jerrell R. Womack: Involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in heroin

Raymond Johnson: Escape

Richard Lee Harker: Escape

Zachary Moran: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine