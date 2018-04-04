Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - While some choose to relax on a beach for spring break, a group of students from Penn State Shenango spent their week away from class much differently. It’s called Alternative Break.

The group traveled to the San Pedro Columbia village of Belize where they helped to build classrooms for Kindergarten students.

The students and faculty who went on the trip gave a presentation on campus about the experience - all living under one roof, with one couple, Gustavo and Catalina, who cooked for them, taught them and opened their home in ways we may never think to.

“Gustavo worried that there wasn’t enough space so he actually added on in the last year. He added on to a thatch house,” said Kyle Sumner, student.



The students immersed themselves in the culture, learning to weave traditional Mayan bags, make chocolate and live off the land while there.

“All of the people in Belize are genuinely happy. They live differently than us but just conversing with the people and interacting was one of the biggest pros for me,” said Ariane Wagler, student.



The long hot hours in the sun working side by side with local construction teams took its toll with things like bug bites and lack of warm water.

“I came back appreciating so much like warm showers and roads,” said Shaughnesy Clark, student.

They told me they came back with friends and gratitude they'll never forget and that while the students got to leave their mark on the foundation of the village, the people of the village left a mark on them.

“They took us in and by the end of it, we felt like we were family,” said Josh Sarko, student.