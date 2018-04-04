Local leaders honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination.

People across the country are remembering his legacy, including right here at home.



The late Reverend Lonnie Simon worked as a pastor at New Bethel Church in Youngstown for 33 years. He had the opportunity to march with King in Montgomery, Alabama during the Civil Rights movement.



Reverend Kenneth Simon, Lonnie's son, took over as pastor at New Bethel Church. He said he is trying to carry out Dr. King's advocacy work in Youngstown.

"Being an activist is what this made me become, and so we work to deal with social justice issues. We work to deal with fairness, education, employment and all aspects of community life," he said.

Reverend Simon says, "No matter how uncomfortable it is, we have to have conversations

about race in order to move forward."