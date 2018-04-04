Lawmakers, City Council members meet with Youngstown Schools CEO

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - With openings on the Academic Distress Commission overseeing Youngstown City Schools, there have been concerns about the direction of the district.

Three state lawmakers and two Youngstown City Council members met with School District CEO Krish Mohip on Wednesday afternoon.

He explained how state test scores and grade point averages have improved since the Youngstown Plan took effect and he took over the district.

It was just an update on what's going on, so legislators knew everything before a big meeting next week.

"It's always great when people come near and far to hear about what's happening in the district and how we can make improvements," Mohip said.

Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan said the discussion was about the progress as well as the problems that still need addressed.

"It's a situation we're never going to stop looking at," she said.

Representative John Boccieri said two lawmakers in other portions of the state have introduced legislation which would repeal portions of the Youngstown Plan. He said the meeting was a good exchange of ideas to learn what's working and what's not working.