Howland High junior excels at space camp, wins prestigious award

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - The sky is the limit now for Howland High School junior Michael Schaefer. He just returned from a once in a lifetime experience.

Schaefer recently returned from the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Alabama.

Every year thousands of students across the world apply to the week-long program but only a little over 100 make it. Schaefer, an 11th grader at Howland High School, was one of them.

“I applied as a sophomore, and I didn’t make it. I made it as an alternate, and I couldn’t go because they didn’t have any alternate spots. This year, I did and it was because I worked harder in order to prove myself to make it into this academy,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer proved he belonged, winning the prestigious Power of Being Connected Award for excellence over his peers.

“As soon as I heard my name, I fell off of the stage,” Schaefer said. “Out of those ten people, out of the 160 people that made it, out of the thousands that applied, I was the only person to have gotten that Power of Being Connected Award,” Schaefer said.

One of his favorite parts of the program was creating a rocket with his team.

“As soon as we launched it, it flew into the air and landed right into the dirt as hard as it could. We had the best rocket because of that, everyone was laughing. It was hilarious,” Schaefer said.

Learning and being in such a prestigious program was an amazing experience for Schaefer but one of the biggest highlights was meeting Astronaut Capt. Bob Gibson who flew in five NASA missions.

Schaefer said he isn’t exactly sure what direction he wants to go in. he mentioned the military and becoming a pilot is high on his list.

“This is one of the largest steps I’ve taken in order to do so. It is one of the biggest things that is going to help me accomplish these goals,” Schaefer said.