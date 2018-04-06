Harvard student comes to YSU for research in science, military defense

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A student doing research at Youngstown State University is making global impacts in science, military defense and communication.

Ajinkya Jadhav from India, is a Harvard student and is doing research right here at YSU. His first taste of science was five years ago when he took part in the Google Science fair.

Now, he is at Youngstown State researching ways to reduce impaired driving by detecting drugs and alcohol in a person's system.

It doesn't stop there, he does Ted talks around the world on his ideas of ways to stop suicide bombers and a healing defense suit he helped develop for US and Indian militaries.

As for his advice to other students..

"Every day I say 'I'll start my work today, ill start my work today' so that's been happening for the past, almost two years. So, I come up with new things everyday... some things work, some things don't work," he said.

Jadhav said the more ideas you can pull together, the greater your success. Which is why he decided to come to YSU to do research and network. He said the school is well known back home for its research and the historical people who are from the area.

He's also a co-founder of a company called "We All Teen." A platform to bring together the worlds greatest student minds to help solve the challenges we face globally, which can be a challenge in itself.

"I would say to students you should try and grow contacts first... The research starts from getting ideas and your paperwork and that's how it goes," he said.

Jadhav said he likes to stay well rounded, checking all of the boxes in not just academics, but as a communicator too.