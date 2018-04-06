Group says consolidating Mercer Co. schools could save tax dollars

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) - There are about a dozen school districts in Mercer County. Some think that consolidating a few districts could save taxpayer money, but others aren't convinced.

On Thursday, a forum was held to start the conversation about possibly making all school districts county-run.

They also talked about the possibility of merging the county's school districts into five or six based on location.

Ben Beck, a member of the group Consolidation Consortium, believes the conversation about consolidation is needed because the current system isn't sustainable.

"We're not in favor of necessarily shutting down buildings and cutting, cutting, cutting, but we really do believe there are savings that can be found when consolidating in the administrative level and among the services that are provided," he said.

Thursday's forum just focused on the idea of consolidating districts in Mercer -- nothing can or will be decided without the state's approval.

Other meetings will be held in the coming weeks to allow for more community input on how residents would like to see this done.