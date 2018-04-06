Goodwill opens new Canfield donation center

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - Goodwill Industries is celebrating 125 years in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys with the grand opening of its new donation center in Canfield.

This is its ninth Goodwill location to open in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. Other locations include Austintown, Boardman, Calcutta, Hermitage, Liberty, New Castle, Salem and Warren.

Goodwill says it welcomes all donations, but at this time, it is focused on housewares, small appliances or electronics and home décor needs.

"Donations are the lifeblood of our organization and we are excited to open this new donation center to continue to expand our outreach and impact in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys," explained Jim Freeze, executive director of Goodwill Industries.

"We are able to turn community donations of clothes and housewares into employment for people with disabilities and sales that help support meaningful programs and services that touch hundreds of people right here in our community," he said.

Freeze says they are grateful for the overwhelming support from the community.

On average, more than 12,000 people in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys donate to Goodwill each month.

The donation center will be located at 580 West Main Street. People can drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.