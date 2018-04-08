Girard Police Officer Justin Leo honored at Youngstown Phantoms hockey game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - At Saturday night's Youngstown Phantoms match, the league honored fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

The police flag was flown as the team entered the rink, and Justin's parents stood on the ice as a tribute video played. They then dropped the puck. 

A signed jersey was raffled off with the proceeds benefiting the Leo family and the Justin Leo Scholarship. 

"It's been almost six months since now, but the support is still there. You still drive through Girard and see all the blue lights and the ribbons and the signs on businesses and it just makes you remember that Justin is not forgotten," said his father, David Leo.

Officer Justin Leo was killed in the line of duty back in October of 2017.

