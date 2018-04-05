Funeral arrangements set for late Weathersfield fire chief

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio - Details of funeral arrangements have been released for Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh.

Chief Pugh passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Pugh led the Weathersfield Fire Department for almost 20 years.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.

Friends and family may call at the Mineral Ridge High School from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8 and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 9 at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Pugh is survived by his wife, two children and two stepchildren.

Randall Pugh obituary