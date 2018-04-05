Funeral arrangements set for late Weathersfield fire chief

Chief Randall Pugh passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer

By: Chelsea Simeon

Posted: Apr 05, 2018 04:11 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 05, 2018 04:17 PM EDT

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio - Details of funeral arrangements have been released for Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh.

Chief Pugh passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Pugh led the Weathersfield Fire Department for almost 20 years. 

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.

Friends and family may call at the Mineral Ridge High School from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8 and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 9 at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Pugh is survived by his wife, two children and two stepchildren.

Randall Pugh obituary

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories